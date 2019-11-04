news, story, article

By Hannah Awadzi, GNA

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - Acacia Shade, a United States (US)-based organization that has been supporting persons with disabilities in Ghana has interacted with members of the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation programme, for families raising children cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

Members of the Special Mothers Project were educated on how to effectively handle and manage children with cerebral palsy.

They were also presented with goodie bags, containing various products and books.

Dr. Melissa Kendall, a pediatrician, educated the parents on the need to keep the faces and hands of children with cerebral palsy, clean at all times to avoid infection.

“Children with cerebral palsy can get infections when germs on their faces or hands get into their mouths, nose, eyes or ears, it is important to always clean their faces and also wash your hands with their hands with soap and water as frequently as possible,” she said.

She encouraged families raising such children to see their children as a blessing and not a burden

Dr. Dickson Kissi, a Ghanaian Medical Doctor, taught the families and primary care givers proper feeding procedures, telling them; “not to let the children lie down as soon as they finished eating or they could be choked on the food.

“Most children with cerebral palsy, have swallowing challenges, you need to be patient with them when feeding, if you use 15 minutes to feed an average child, you may need 25 minutes or more to feed a child with cerebral palsy “

Answering questions on drooling, Dr. Kissi said, the saliva from the drool was not infectious, there was no disease in the saliva.

Ms. Julie Reneer, a Board Member of Acacia Shade, a mother of a child with special needs, advised the families of the children, never to give up on them.

She said “her son who lived up to 40 years was a blessing in her life and changed her life in so many positive ways, you have the opportunity to be your child’s mother, your children are not mistakes, they are a blessing”.

Ms. Reneer taught the families a massage technique for the hands, which she said was effective and also gave the mothers or primary care givers an opportunity to demonstrate their love to their children through the power of touch.

GNA