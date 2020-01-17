news, story, article

Bediasi (E/R), Jan. 17, GNA - The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North Constituency, Ms. Gifty Twum-Ampofo has organised a party for children and the aged at Bediasi, a community in her constituency in the Eastern Region.

Apart from treating them to food and soft drinks, she distributed to the children educational materials and footwear.

The aged would not be left out and they carried with them to their homes, some gifts.

Earlier, the MP handed over an information centre, she had built for the community, to the chief and people.

Ms. Twum-Ampofo underlined her determination to continue to work hard, and with passion, to bring more progress – improve the living conditions of the people in the area.

She reminded all to unite their efforts at ensuring the growth and development of children as well as helping to care for the aged and the vulnerable in the society.

Parents should make sure that their children were not only enrolled in school but also given enough space to learn after school hours.

She advised the children to take their education seriously, telling them that, it was the path to a better future.

Ms. Twum-Ampofo encouraged teenage mothers not to let their situation deter them from pursuing their educational dreams.

Nana Mintah Ofori II, the chief, assured the MP of his support and that of the people in the community for the good job she was doing.

He urged the MP to lobby for more projects for the area, citing vast lands in the area that could be developed by investors to improve the socio- economic well-being of the local people.

