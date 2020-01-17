news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Bediasi (E/R), Jan. 17, GNA - The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency, Ms Gifty Twum-Ampofo has organised a party for children of Bediasi, a community in her constituency in the Eastern Region.

She also donated footwear and educational materials to over 230 children and gave gifts to some aged in the community.

She also handed over an information centre, which she funded the construction on a request made by the Odikro of the community to the people.

Ms Twum-Ampofo in a message explained that the gesture was to bring love to the children and the aged and encourage them in their endeavour.

She said children needed to be guided and protected to grow and have a responsible life so as the aged who needed attention and support as they had become vulnerable.

She advised parents in the area to ensure that their children had enough time to learn and advised the school children to be committed to their education to help build a better future.

Ms Twum-Ampofo encouraged teenage mothers not to let their situation deter them from pursuing their educational dreams, but ensure that they utilised the opportunities offered them by the free Senior High School programme.

The Bediasi Odikro, Nana Mintah Ofori II, assured the MP of his support and that of the people in the community for the love she showed the people over the years.

He urged the MP to lobby for more projects for the people in the area as they had vast lands in the area that could be developed to improve the socio- economic well-being of the inhabitants.

GNA