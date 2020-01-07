news, story, article

Kukurantumi (E/R), Jan. 7, GNA – Ms Gifty Twum-Ampofo, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Abuakwa North, has donated food items and cash to support Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the Constituency.

The items, which formed part of her New Year gift to the PWDs, included 80 packs of the 5kg rice, cooking oil, eight cartons of mackerel and a cash amount of Gh¢1,600.00.

The MP advised the members to bring on board other PWDs to join the association so that, collectively, they could benefit from the Disability Common Fund.

Mrs Marian Twum, the Chairperson of the Abuakwa North PWDs, commended the MP for the kind gesture and said the members were appreciative of her assistance ever since she assumed office.

She promised to share the items equally among them.

GNA