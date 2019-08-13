news, story, article

By Emelia Anane Nyiedoor, GNA



Techiman (B/E), Aug.13, GNA - The youth in the country have been advised to abstain from drugs and indulging in social vices to avoid putting their future in jeopardy.

Mr. Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah, the Deputy Minister of Regional Re-organization and Development gave the advice in an interview with the media after he had joined Muslims in prayer to commemorate Eid ul-Adha at the Gyarko Park on Sunday at Techiman, in the Bono East Region.

He said it was not prudent to indulge in immorality and reckless lifestyles as a young person because the foundation for successful future life of a person depended on virtues practiced as part of priorities set right now.

Mr. Korsah hinted that as a new region, the government would soon be bringing lots of socio-economic development projects that would naturally create employment opportunities in the Bono East.

He reminded the youth in Techiman and the region at large to refrain from unacceptable lifestyles, armed-robbery, promiscuity and alcoholism in order not to deprive themselves of those opportunities.

Alhaji Musah Abdulai, the Bono East Regional Chief Imam gave a brief history of the Eid ul-Adha festival, saying that in modern times, continuous demonstration of ‘Ibrahim’ (Abraham)-like faith in God and obedience to Him (God) in all aspects of human endeavour is the crux and significance of the celebration.

