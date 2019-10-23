news, story, article

By Elizabeth Awinbono, GNA



Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - Residents of the Amasaman Constituency of the Ga West Municipality have petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to pay attention to and fix the deplorable road network.

The residents, through their leaders, also threatened to embark on a demonstration in two weeks, if government did not respond to their petition.

Mr Emmanuel Quartey, Chairman of the Landlords Association, during a demonstration on said the road network linking Ablekuma, Joma, Afuaman, Oduman, Obeyeyie through Nsakina were immotorable.

He commended the government for upgrading the Oduman Health Post to a Polyclinic, which served all the communities in the enclave, but due to the nature of the road residents could not access the facility.

He said many of them moved to the Amasaman Hospital and most times to the Korle Bu teaching Hospital, since moving to the Oduman Polyclinic was virtually impossible due to the road network.

”Pregnant women travel outside the communities to attend antenatal care at Amasaman and Korle Bu health facilities because of the fear of miscarriages, as a result of travelling on the road,” he added.

He said the bad nature of the road led to loss of lives as a result of delay in emergency vehicles and medical services.

Mr Quartey said the bad nature of the road, compelled drivers, who plied the road to abandon school children, workers, traders and the public, who live in those communities causing morning traffic on the road.

He said “to make matters worse, during the raining seasons, the road is completely inundated with floodwater, making it to look like a river and it has become hard and dangerous driving on the road during rainy season.”

He said the potholes on the roads were life threatening and posed danger for even two-wheeler drivers.

He said there were several demonstrations by drivers of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union of Trades Union Congress, which led to the arrest and prosecution for their involvement in the demonstration.

“We, therefore pray to your High Office and the court to acquit and discharge the eight members, who are standing trial currently,” he added.

The Chairman said they received assurances from the Municipal Chief Executive to construct the road, which was yet to begin.

“In view of the foregoing, we the leaders of the communities request that we are given attention to avoid any other demonstration,” he said.

Mr Mawuli Ahiable, a motorist said they buy more fuel in order to ply the road with little returns due to the deplorable nature of the roads.

Resident were seen holding placards with inscriptions like No Road, No Vote, Fix Our Road Mr. President.

GNA