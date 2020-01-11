news, story, article

By Albert Allotey, GNA



Accra, Jan. 11, GNA – Madam Mariama Karley Amui, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma Central, has cut the sod for the construction of a three-storey office complex to house the Assembly at the Salvation Cluster of Schools in Accra.

The building would comprise 40 offices, 150 sitting capacity assembly conference room, and other ancillary facilities at the contract sum of GH¢3,250,033, which has been awarded to Brisons Company Limited.

The project is expected to be completed at the end of August, this year.

Madam Amui expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his commitment towards bringing decentralisation to the doorstep of the people.

She said the Assembly, which was established on February 19, 2019, had been battling with accommodation with the posting of staff from the Local Government Service adding that the construction of the office complex was, therefore, timely.

The MCE commended the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for funding the project through the District Assemblies Common Fund.

Madam Amui expressed gratitude to the traditional and religious leaders and the good people of Ablekuma Central for their support towards the development of the area.

Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, in a speech read on her behalf, said the provision of the office complex was in fulfilment of President Akufo-Addo’s promise.

“I believe that the people of Ablekuma Central are delighted that after coming out from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly they are now going to have their own office and when completed it would help attract the needed internally generated funds to develop the Municipality,” she said.

She appealed to residents and all well-meaning Ghanaians to get on board for the successful completion of the project while urging the staff of the Assembly to be role models to students, since their office was being relocated to a school compound.

Alhaji Dr Osman, an illustrious son of Ablekuma Central, and a Technical Advisor to the Vice President, praised the MCE for her good works, especially seeing to the fruition of the project.

He called on residents to unite and support the Assembly to achieve its development agenda for the betterment of all.

GNA