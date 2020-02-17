news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - The Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) in partnership with Environment360 (E360) and Miniplast Limited, has launched the ‘Beta Malt ‘PolyethyleneTerephthalate’ (PET) plastic recycling initiative at Old Fadama in Accra.

Under the initiatives waste pickers in Accra would collect ABL’s Beta Malt plastic waste bottles and deliver them to the Old Fadama collection station.

The collectors would then be paid for the empty bottles presented and then Miniplast would transport them to its manufacturing plant for recycling.

The Legal and Corporate Affairs Director of ABL, Ms. Adwoa Aaba Arthur, in an interview said that, “ABL is committed to creating a clean environment by recycling its Beta Malt plastic bottles.





“We are committed to achieving one of our 2025 Sustainability Goals: Circular Packaging. This means that ABL is ensuring that 100 per cent of our packaged products are returnable or recyclable to reduce our waste to landfill sites,” she added.

She said the initiative was part of ABL’s commitment to invest in a growing world where everyone had an opportunity to improve their livelihood.

“The Beta Malt plastic bottle recycling initiative depicts ABL’S commitment to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Some of these goals are; SDG 1 No Poverty; SDG 6 Clean Water and Sanitation; SDG 8 Decent Work & Economic Growth; SDG 11-Sustainable Cities and Communities and SDG 13 Climate Change,” she said.

Ms. Arthur said that ABL’s recycling initiative would create employment opportunities for the residents in the neighbouring communities especially the women, which would improve their livelihood.

She added that, payment would be channeled through mobile money services as ABL strived to project the importance of financial inclusion in Ghana’s growing economy.

Ms. Arthur disclosed that, ABL would also sponsor the Green Academy, which is a climate change awareness programme spearheaded by E360, Ghana Education Service and the UN University at Maastricht in the Netherlands.





In this programme, teachers from schools in Adabraka community would be trained to understand the environmental impact of plastic waste and disseminated to the students.

ABL would place plastic bins at these schools to collect empty Beta Malt plastic bottles for recycling.

Ms. Arthur said ABL would continue to partner with organizations to achieve its 2025 Sustainability Goals and its Better World Agenda to improve the livelihood of Ghanaians.

Environment360 is a not-for-profit organization which is helping to reduce plasticized waste in the country. Miniplast Limited is a leading manufacturer of industrial products in Ghana, which recycles plastic and reuses the plastic to make products such as plastic chairs.

GNA