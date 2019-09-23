news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Sept 23, GNA - The management and staff of ABii National Savings and Loans Limited, a member of the Tobinco Group of Companies over the weekend embarked on a health walk for staff to de-stress and bond.



The walk, which began from the Ayi Mensah Toll Booth in the Greater Accra Region amidst victorious chants, through the Aburi Mountains ended up at the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region, where participants were taken through vigorous work out and aerobic sessions.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Nana Yaw Okyere-Aduachie, Managing Director of ABii National said that the exercise was also aimed at granting the staff an opportunity to improve upon their fitness, which was a fulfilment of their corporate social responsibilities (CSR) on the theme: “Health for All and True Care for the Needy".

He added that staff had been stressed out over the period due to Bank of Ghana’s (BOG) sanitization exercise, which ended barely a month ago.

He said the sanitization exercise was characterised by undeniable fear and anxiety on the part of both the company and their customers, hence, the opportunity for them de-stress.

Speaking on what their customers were to expect after BoG's exercise, he said they were looking at re-engineering all their products with much emphasis on service, in their bid to delight their customers.

He expressed his utmost gratitude to God for his favour upon the Company throughout the years they have been in operations.

He expressed their gratitude to the Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Mr Samuel Amoo Tobin, the Board and Management and staff for their commitment to the company.

He amplified their allegiance to their customers and promised to continue to give them the best of banking services for being part of their success story.

GNA