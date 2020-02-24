news, story, article

By Rihana Adam, GNA



Accra, Feb. 22, GNA - Prophet Alex Honnest Abbey, the head Pastor of Miracle Winners Chapel International (MWCI) has appealed to Christians to respect and value the gifts that God gave them.

He said gift or talent in humans was a spiritual thing that God gifted every individual, and could not be taken away from anybody.

He said the gift was given to man to work with it in different kinds of jobs like doctors, footballers, a Pastors, lawyers, teacher among other professions.

Giving a sermon to his congregants at Osu, Accra, Prophet Abbey said; “when you are a man of God and you are diverting the gift to different direction, when you die you will give an account of it.”

He said now fake people turned the gift of God into something else and Christians should open their hearts and do what God asked them to do and stop complaining whenever they were asked to do something, adding that when you are working to the Lord and you start to complain about tiredness God will take the blessings from you.

“As a child of God you must not be complaining too much that you are working hard, but you must open your heart and do what God has asked you to do. For instance, even when you are working with your head, then you are complaining, your head will change it to another person, and the same thing applies to God”.

“Jesus said to man what is in you is more than what is in the world, so as a humanbeing, you must sacrifice and then work with the gift of God”.

He said people these days do not believe in most pastors because many of them were using the gift of God in a wrong direction.

He said “as a Christian you must continue to maintain focus with the gift of God and serve the world, close your ears don’t listen to negative people, don’t look at your right nor left just look forward”.

He said it was important Christians to work with the gift and avoid condemning others, but encourage them to harness their talents.

He therefore encouraged Christians to be serious with the gift of God as it would give them wisdom to move without fear”, added.

GNA