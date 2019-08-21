news, story, article

Accra, Aug 21, GNA - Abibiman Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has launched the Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs) Agenda 2030 to enhance government’s effort in implementing the goals.

It will work with government agencies, development partners, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), among other stakeholders to create a better life for all.

Mr Richard Matey, the Programmes Officer, said the programmes, which implementation start right after the launch would be run in collaboration with the Abibiman, United Kingdom.

The programme would compare practices, what worked best and what lessons to pick to foster sustainable development.

Mr Martey was speaking at the launch of the SDGs Agenda-2030 held in Accra on the theme: “SDGs: keys to the promotions of solutions to national and Grassroots Development Challenges through Sustainable Bilateral co-operations and Partnership.”

Mr Matey stated that research, education, sensitisation, capacity building would be used to localise the goals to help the grassroots people to own it.

All the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the 16 regions across the country would implement the programme.

The implementation process has six phases and each would take at most two years, he said, adding that it would focus on the 17 goals, including low poverty, zero hunger, good health, and quality education.

Others are gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, climate action and partnership to achieve the goals.

He said CSOs’ Report on SDGs at a High Level Meeting showed that people’s knowledge about the SDGs were very low and that five out of ten people knew about climate change.

Mr Martey said the Foundation would get to the grassroots to create awareness, educate the people to get them involved in the implementation process.

The Programmes Officer said the Foundation would partner and support all the stakeholders to avoid duplication of functions.

Mr Kenneth Nana Amoateng, Chief Executive Officer said the Abibiman Foundation was formed in 2000 whilst the Abibiman United Kingdom was formed in 2019 with the aim of promoting sustainable livelihood.

The NGO is specialised in promoting environmental, educational and health issues, he noted.

Frank Aggrey, Deputy Chief Director Control Officer of the National Disaster Management (NADMO) advised Ghanaians to desist from littering around to prevent flooding.

‘’Climate change impact and natural occurrences are not the only cause of disaster but human activities such as, choked gutters, and building houses in waterlogged areas’’.

Mr Charles Denkudi Yomekpe, Chief Executive Officer of Dowjays Investment, a partner, said social media would be used to promote the agenda in the digital age to reach more of the youth.

Mr Moses Ackah-Jayne, Head, Marketing and External Relations of the National Insurance Commission, advised the public to cover the risks that were likely to come up as a result of climate change.

