By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA - The African Business Center for Developing Education (ABCDE), a non-governmental organisation, has launched a scholarship fund in Accra to support tertiary students in the area of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The Scholarship Fund dubbed the “ABCDE STEM Scholarship Fund” was launched with a seed capital of GH¢10,600 donated by Dr Richmond Darko, a private citizen in the USA.

Dr Richmond Darko, a medical practitioner, said the seed fund was his way of giving back to society, by supporting and encouraging STEM education in the country

He said he was confident that STEM education was the way to go for the country and therefore, there was the need to encourage more students to go into that area of study.

He said it was his hope to see the fund grow to help many needy students, adding that, he would work to solicit for aid from the diaspora to grow the fund. Dr Ekow Spio-Gharbrah, Executive Chairman of ABCDE, said Ghana had produced many social scientist and arts and humanities students, but was quick to add that, Ghana’s future growth was with the STEM.

He said the scholarship would be opened to applications from undergraduate Ghanaian students admitted to any public university in the country.

He said it would not only cover educational costs of the beneficiaries but would also provide mentorship and internship programmes for the beneficiaries.

Dr Spio-Gharbrah said the fund would be managed by a board of trustees made up of eminent Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians, who would be introduced in due time.

He said it was a big agenda preparing the next generation but it had started with little, and appealed for support from the public.

He thanked Dr Darko for the decision to help the Foundation and pledged that the fund would be used for its intended purpose.

