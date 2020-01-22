news, story, article

Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Sege (GAR), Jan 22, GNA - Residents of Sege are struggling to understand why someone would stuff a coffin with baby clothe and pieces of paper cut to the various sizes of bank notes and abandon it.

Believed to be for ritual purposes, the draped coffin was seen at the outskirts of Sege, deepening the superstition and hysteria that had come to be associated with such spectacles.

Station Officer of the Sege police command, Chief Inspector Acquaye Francis told the GNA that the police took possession of the coffin after a report was made by a local at around 1820 hours.

"We found pieces of papers cut into money size, cloth (calico), Salt, Bottle that contain a substance we don't know, incense and other items that showed clearly that it was meant for ritual purposes," he explained.

He said, "Police do not deal with spiritual issues but we have been mandated to protect lives and properties and I believe this might be somebody's property and we should protect it.

Some of the community members were upset upon seeing the casket and wants the leaders and police to protect them from such incidents because Robbery and murder cases are now on the rise.

The Assembly Member for the area, Mr Peaceman Ayiku called for investments in the area so that the youth would be employed and stop believing such cases illusions.

