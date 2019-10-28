news, story, article

Accra, Oct 28, GNA - The Ghana High Ways Authority announces that the Accra bound carriage, the lane from the Peduase Lodge to Ayi Mensah on the Accra-Aburi road, has been closed to vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, the Ayi Mensah to Aburi bound double carriage way, has been turned into a single carriage way which will be open to traffic.

A release from the Authority says the Peduase Lodge to Ayi Mensah section of the road has suffered some slope failures and rock fall, which has affected the existing highway.

It said the slope had been accessed to have potential for further rockfalls and slope failures.

As an alternative, motorists may also use the Dome-Kitase-Berekusu road, the release said.

It urged motorists to corporate with the police and traffic wardens at the Ayi Mensah and Peduase Lodge ends of the road, and also follow directional signs that would be placed along the route to ensure safety.

