By Isaac Newtown Tetteh, GNA

Subrepo, GAR, Jan 28, GNA-The pupils of Sebrepo Presbytarian School in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality will no longer abandon school due to the stench from a nearby public toilet.

Their struggles to be attentive in class because of the unbearable stench are also over.

Early Power Company, a Kpone based industry, built a 48, 000 Ghsns Cedi ten seater toilet facility for the school after the Ghana News Agency put the plight of the School on its wires.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency earlier, Mrs. Ruby Adorkor Akussah, headmistress, said the stench was unbearable for both teachers and pupils saying “some teachers and pupils have fallen sick due to the pollution. “

According to the headmistress, efforts made to get the Municipal authorities to address the issue had failed.

She said the School’s place of convenience was also in a deplorable state and that students were at risk since the school’s K.V.I.P could cave in any time soon.

‘I am happy Early Power Company Limited was setting the pace to assist in development within the Municipality, "Mr Solomon Tetteh Appiah, Municipal Chief Executive, said when commissioning the facility.

Mrs. Ruby Adzorko Akussah thanked the Early Power Company and the Kpone –Katamanso Municipal Assembly for responding swiftly to their call when the Ghana News Agency brought the situation to public notice.

The 10 seater toilet facility had eight squatable units for both Boys and Girls and two water closets for staff.as well as hand wash basins.

