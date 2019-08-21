news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA

Sefwi Wiawso (W/N), Aug. 21, GNA - A Forty year old store keeper, Daniel Nyame has committed suicide at Sefwi Dwenase, near Waiwso in the Western North Region.

The deceased also known as Atta hanged himself with a nylon robe on a tree.

DSP Peter Paul Akabate, the District Police Commander who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, said family members of the deceased reported at the Sefwi Waiwso Divisional Police Command on Monday about their missing relative.

He said on Tuesday the Police had information that someone had hanged himself and the District Command dispatched men to the scene, only for them to identify the deceased as the man earlier reported as missing.

DSP Akabate said the body has since been deposited at the Sefwi Waiwso mortuary for autopsy, and that the police would continue with their investigations.

The deceased is said to have left behind a wife and four children.

GNA