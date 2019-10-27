news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Sogakope (V/R), Oct. 27, GNA - A total of 9,113 farmers have benefited from Government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) initiative in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region this year.

The farmers, made up of 6,764 males and 2,349 females have benefited from subsidized cashew seedlings, maize seeds, rice seeds, vegetable seeds and fertilisers.

Mr Louis Emmanuel Agama, the South Tongu District Chief Executive (DCE), said this at the Assembly’s Meet-The-Press forum held at Sogakofe to inform the public about government’s flagship programs and development projects in the District.

He said he is looking forward to the number of beneficiaries of the project increasing next year due to its positive impact on the local economy.

The DCE said the District was engaging a company- Fresh Moonlight under the One District One Factory project for the production of banana and other agricultural products for both exports and the domestic market and invited other investors to take advantage of opportunities in the District.

He said staff of the Agriculture Department in the District were regularly trained on how to turn the farm produce into finish goods “so that they can help our farmers not to just be cultivating the raw materials but also teach them how to turn them into finished goods”.

The Assembly’s Meet-The-Press forum was an initiative by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with the Ministry of Information.

GNA