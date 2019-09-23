news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Adaklu Waya (VR), Sept. 23, GNA - The Adaklu District Assembly has disbursed a total of GH¢ 93,750.00 to 62 persons with disability, made up of 31 females and 31 males in six disability areas.



The categories of support include animal husbandry – 12, farming – 13, trading – 23, health – eleven, artisan – one, education – two.

This presentation is the fourth in series in the District since 2017.

Mr Phanuel Donkor Kadey, Adaklu District Chief Executive, who made the presentation encouraged the beneficiaries to be "strong, live above the situation" and make good, investments Government was making in them.

He asked them to pray and support the Government's agenda for livelihood improvement and poverty reduction.

The DCE assured them that the Assembly would not touch the three per cent allocation in the Common Fund for persons with disability and asked them to support the Assembly as it worked to ensure that potable water and electricity reached all communities in the District.

Mr Kadey said the Assembly was also ensuring that roads were fixed in the District.

Scholarships had been offered to 39 students from Adaklu in various tertiary institutions across the country, he added.

Ms Susan Akortia, the Head of Department of Social Welfare and Community Development in the District, entreated the beneficiaries to put the items to good use.

Mr Samuel Dorfe, an Assembly Member and also the Chairman for the Social Services Sub-Committee of the Assembly, lauded Government's resolve and commitment to apply the Disability Fund to establishing People with Disability in businesses, saying that was the surest way of ensuring sustainable livelihood of PWDs.

Mr Sampson Abornu, the President of the District Association of People with Disability, was grateful to the Assembly for its diligence in the application of the Disability Fund.

He also lauded the patience of PWDs in the District and assured that every registered member in the District would be supported no matter how long it took.

GNA