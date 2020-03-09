news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Akatsi (V/R), March 09, GNA - Sixty apprentices from the Ghana National Association of Garment Makers have graduated in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.

The 57th ceremony saw the graduation of three males and 57 females who were trained in fashion designs (dressmaking) for a period of three years.





Mr. Mathias Agbalenyo, Akatsi Branch Chairman of the Association, underscored the need for equipping the teeming unemployed Ghanaian youth with employable skills such as fashion design.





He said the Association had a programme of training the needy in society for free in the District and had since trained many youth in the area.

"This year, we are graduating five of those under the 'Help the Needy Free' programme and many more would be graduated under this project with financial assistance from philanthropists".

Alhaji Mohammed Mukaila Omar, the newly elected National President of the Association, said members of the group needed to learn more about the trade to bring the best out while keeping in touch with the latest fashion trend.

Mr. Leo Nelson Adzidogah, District Chief Executive for Akatsi South, pledged his continuous support to the Association to help end youth unemployment in the area.

He appealed to all to desist from acts that could plunge the country into chaos during the electioneering campaign this election year.

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South, said it was his dream to keep financing the needy to be self-dependent.

Certificates were presented to the graduands.

GNA