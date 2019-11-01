news, story, article

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA



Accra, Nov. 01, GNA - Under the One Village One Dam flagship programme, the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, in collaboration with other government agencies has identified a total of 560 sites for the construction of Small Earth Dams.



“This is deal for villages and communities in the five Northern Regions,” Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, the sector Minister said in Parliament on Thursday.

She was responding to a question asked by Mr Albert Alalzuga, Member of Parliament (MP) for Garu, who wanted to know the cost per dam under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme in the five regions of the north.

Mrs Koomson, who is also the MP for Awutu Senya East, said the cost of the Small Earth Dam, was on the average GH¢ 230,000.00

She said in 2018, the Ministry, in collaboration with the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority, the Northern Development Authority and the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Northern Regions identified the sites, and each constituency in the northern parts of the country had been allocated a total of 10 Small Earth Dams.

“Mr Speaker, each site with its unique topography, has its unique design. This means that the sizes of the dams are not the same,” the Minister said.

GNA