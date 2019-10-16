news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Donkorkrom (E/R), Oct. 16, GNA - About 55 Persons Living with Disability (PWDs) in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District have been supported through the District's Disability Fund Management Committee.

The money and items totaling GH¢158,000.00 were presented to the beneficiaries at a ceremony held at Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region.

This comes as a result of the government's campaign promise to increase the Disability Fund Component of the District Assemblies Common Fund, from two per cent to three per cent.

The items presented to the beneficiaries included chest freezers, plastic chairs, electronic and manual sewing machines, fufu and cassava grinding machines, knitting and overlock machines, designing machines and mini containers.

Delivering the items to the beneficiaries, Mr Samuel Kena, the District Chief Executive (DCE), applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for honouring his 2016 electioneering campaign pledge by increasing the Disability Fund Component of the District Assemblies Common Fund for PWDs.

He explained that the gesture was to empower persons with disability economically and to get them out of the street as it sometimes resulted in the loss of lives.

The DCE entreated the beneficiaries to use the items given them productively and reminded them that, there would be intensive and regular monitoring exercise to see how they were faring with the support received.

He said the Assembly was still putting things in place to present some of the items to other batch of beneficiaries by December this year.

The DCE advised the beneficiaries to desist from begging on the streets.

Mr Kena advised them to desist from selling the items given to them and threatened that anybody caught selling the items would be dealt with accordingly.

GNA