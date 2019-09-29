news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA - Personnel of 4Garrison and their spouses, as part of the Army Week celebration, have embarked on a clean-up exercise in the Kumasi Metropolitan and Oforikrom Municipal assemblies.



They swept, cleared the bushes and desilted choked gutters around Adum, Doctor Mensah general area, Kejetia, the frontage of the Kumasi Central Market, Tech Junction and some parts of Oforikrom.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Captain Christiana Osei-Duah, Public Relations Officer, HQ Central Command, said the exercise was to deepen civil-military relationship and project the professional image of the Ghana Army.

It said in its entirety, it was to contribute to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s agenda of making Ghana the cleanest country in Africa.

It is also in line with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly's ‘Keep Kumasi Clean Campaign.’

The exercise was immensely supported by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Zoomlion and the National Disaster Management Organisation through various contributions to make it a success.

Some residents, market women and drivers were among the participants.

Mr Osei-Assibey Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, expressed appreciation to the Ghana Army for its contribution to cleanliness of the Garden City.

He urged other security services and organisations to get on board in keeping the Metropolis tidy.

GNA