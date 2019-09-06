news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - Karpowership Ghana Company Limited says its 470MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan has resumed Power Production after successful commissioning works in Sekondi-Takoradi.



A statement from the company said the 470MW Powership would continue to operate on Heavy Fuel Oil to supply reliable and sustainable electricity to the national grid until on-going works on the gas pipeline were completed and the pipeline fully commissioned.

“Karpowership wishes to thank all stakeholders who have been involved in the success of the Project,” it said, adding that the company will continue to keep all stakeholders informed on further updates about the project.

GNA