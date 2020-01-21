news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Tarkwa (W/R), Jan 21, GNA - A thirty-eight-year-old driver, Emmanuel Egoe, who was caught driving under the influence of alcohol and with expired vehicle documents expired has been arrested by the Divisional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) in Tarkwa.

On January 17, this year, at about 1430 hours, Emmanuel was driving a Hyundai Elantra taxi cab with registration number GW 2730-11, from Tarkwa Na Aboso towards Kawerekaanano with a friend on board, Chief Inspector George Kwabena Osei an officer at the Tarkwa Divisional (MTTD) told the Ghana News Agency.

On reaching a section of the road, Inspector Osei stated that he spotted Emmanuel from afar driving recklessly and suspected him to be drunk suddenly he bumped into an unregistered Nissan Juke and sped off.

The MTTD officer said he chased the suspect and arrested him and noted the suspect was drunk and therefore decided to check his breath with the Breathalyzer at the GoldFields Security check point at Tarkwa.

When the suspect’s breath was checked, it recorded 100 per cent instead of 0.08 and was re-arrested and processed to appear before court, he added.

In a related development, a Man Diesel lubricant tanker with registration number GR 1808-E conveying discarded engine oil from Takoradi towards Tarkwa lost control and got involved in an accident at Kadawen on the Tarkwa-Takoradi Highway, but no casualty was recorded.

GNA