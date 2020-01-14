news, story, article

Dompoase, Jan. 14, GNA - Thirty-four (34) persons including, a baby, have been killed in a gory road crash at Dompuase, near Komenda Junction in the early hours of Tuesday.



Twenty-nine (29), made up of 15 females and 14 males, were reported to have died on the spot, while five were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The crash left 59 others with deep cuts and broken bones and they are receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Hospitals.

The condition of some of the injured persons are said to be critical.

The accident, occurred in the early hours of Tuesday and involved two high-occupancy buses.

Abdul Wasiu Hudu, Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the two buses, each with the capacity to carry 60 passengers, were traveling from opposite directions.

He said it took personnel of the GNFS close to seven hours to cut through the wreckage – mangled and twisted metal, to rescue the injured and remove the dead.

The driver of one of the buses – a Hyundai, reportedly attempted to overtake another vehicle ahead him, and in the process veered off his lane and crashed into the side of the other bus – a Man Diesel.

Both drivers together with all passengers occupying the front seats of the two buses perished.

Ms. Elsie Ayoka, a nurse at the UCC Hospital told the GNA that, nine persons were brought to the facility.

Five of them, she said were now on admission and the other four treated for minor injuries and discharged.

The bodies of those killed in the crash had been deposited at the mortuary of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) for autopsy.

GNA

