Dompoase, Jan. 14, GNA - Thirty-four (34) persons including, a baby, have been killed in a gory road crash at Dompuase, near Komenda Junction in the early hours of Tuesday.



Twenty-nine (29), made up of 15 females and 14 males, were reported to have died on the spot, while five were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The crash left 59 others with deep cuts and broken bones and they are receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching and the University of Cape Coast Hospitals.

The condition of some of the injured persons are said to be critical.

The accident, occurred in the early hours of Tuesday and involved two high-occupancy buses.

Abdul Wasiu Hudu, Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), told the Ghana News Agency that the two buses, each with the capacity to carry 60 passengers, were traveling from opposite directions.

GNA