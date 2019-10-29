news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Zuarungu (UE), Oct 29, GNA – Government through the Ministry of Energy has given approval for 22 communities in the Bolgatanga East District in the Upper East Region to be hooked onto the national grid and work would soon commence.

Reverend Emmanuel Abugre Abole, the District Chief Executive for the area, stated that the project was part of the Rural Electrification Programme being done across the districts in the country.

“In fulfillment of the campaign promises of the President, coupled with my personal conviction to get all communities connected to the National Grid, I have secured approval from the Minister of Energy to have 22 communities connected.

“What you see across the Assembly block is evidence of our resolve as materials have started arriving for the commencement of work”, he said.

The DCE, who is also the 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the area made the disclosure when he met the press at Zuarungu, the district’s capital.

He assured his constituents that he would work very hard to ensure that every community within his jurisdiction had access to electricity and said all the defunct street lights within the district would be rehabilitated and extended to more communities, adding “I have already taken delivery of a quantity of halogen street lamps for this agenda.”

Reverend Abole who commended the government for the pro-poor and social intervention policies being implemented in the area said they were making a good impact in the lives of the citizenry.

He said about 65 per cent of farmers in the district had access to subsidized agricultural inputs and added that 3,853 bags of NPK fertilizers and 955 bags of Urea were distributed to 1,163 farmers and the effort had resulted in high crop yield.

On Education, he said 1,780 and 54 students were benefitting from the Free Senior High School policy in the Zuarungu SHS and Gambibgo Community Day SHS respectively.

The DCE stated that out of the ten dams that were earmarked for construction in the district five were at various stages of completion while the remaining five would be done next year.

The District has about 150 Nation Builders Corp (NaBCo) trainees and as part of its development agenda, put up one modern health facility at Sarkarabisi, six 10 seater water closet toilets with mechanized boreholes at six communities, three water mechanized systems for Zonno community, one three classroom block at Dachio, and seven boreholes at various stages of completion in some communities.

GNA