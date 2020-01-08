news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



New Abirem (E/R), Jan. 8, GNA – The Birim North District Assembly (BNDA) has through the Disability Common Fund, presented cash and equipment worth GH¢68,000.00 in support 214 Persons With Disabilities(PWDs) in the District.

The items given to them included deep freezers, industrial and manual sewing machines, mobile phone repairing kits, hair dressing apprenticeship kits, wheel chairs, white cane, clutches, tomato grinding machine and fufu pounding machine.

Twelve of the beneficiaries received educational support, while, 80 got funds to expand their businesses, with seven apprecntices being supported with pocket money.

The hospital bills of six of the PWDs were paid and 65 members of the Blind Union were supported to go into goat rearing.

Addressing the gathering, the Birim North District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Remond Nana Damptey, said the equipment and other logistics were aimed at empowering them so that they would become self-dependent and would not always have to rely on the Disability Common Fund.

The Assembly would continue to strengthen its monitoring system so that those who had already received the items would make good use of them to improve their livelihood.

He cautioned against selling the equip and said offenders would be dealt with.

Beneficiaries who put into good use their equipment and required additional support, would be assisted by the Assembly.

He called on them to continually support the government so that such social intervention programs could be sustained to help improve the livelihood of the people.

The District Chairman, Mr Frank Helevi, advised the beneficiaries to make the most out of the cash and equipment received.

He commended the DCE for the strong support to the PWDs in the area.

A beneficiary, Michael Asimatey, a fashion designer from Akoasi who received an industrial sewing machine, said it was going to significantly help to improve his business.

GNA