By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Sekondi, Sept. 12, GNA - A Joint Military and Police operations at the slums and ghettoes along the sea shore of Sekondi European Town has resulted in the arrest of 213 individuals suspected to be engaged in various crimes.

They included 19 females and 194 males.

The swoop, christened "Operations Calm Life' started around 0400 hrs yesterday with a total number of 400 security personnel drawn from the Western Regional Security Agencies.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Edmund Bosompem, Deputy Regional Commander, said the recent incidence of kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, drug related cases and other social vices prompted officers to act swiftly in the stated areas to calm the mounting tension in the society.

He described the current situation as worrying and of great security concerns, "As law enforcement agencies, we have the mandate to ensure that people within the region were well protected to be able to attend to their legitimate businesses or activities and that is why we have started this exercise."

The operation was supported by one Air Force helicopter, one naval ship, two naval boats and one Marine Police boat.

Items found on the suspects included quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, toffees suspected to be mixed with narcotic substances, quantities of tablets suspected to be tramadol and alcoholic beverages suspected to be soaked with narcotic substances.

The Joint Swoop led to the discovery of eight television sets, five laptop computers, two decoders, a number of gaming equipment, quantities of condoms and a cash amount of GH¢23,997.50.

ACP Bosompem revealed that the arrested suspects would be screened and those found culpable of crimes would be sent to the courts.

He said the exercise would be carried out from time to time and urged the public to support the police by giving credible information.

