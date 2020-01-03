news, story, article

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA



Accra, Jan. 3, GNA - The United Nations designated notable events from July to December which seeks to promote, through awareness and action, the objectives of the Organization.

Ghana News Agency monitoring of the UN calendar of major events to be observed and marked in July starting from 4th with the International Day of Cooperatives; 11th the World Population Day; 12th the Malala Day; 15th the World Youth Skills Day; 18th the Nelson Mandela International Day; 28th the World Hepatitis Day; 30th the International Day of Friendship; and 30th the World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

In August beginning from 9th with the International Day of the World's Indigenous People; 12th the International Youth Day; 19th the World Humanitarian Day; 21st the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism; 22nd the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief; 23rd the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition; 29th the International Day against Nuclear Tests; 30th the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Global events for September starts from 5th the International Day of Charity; 7th the International Day of Clean Air for blue skies; 8th the International Literacy Day; 10th the World Suicide Prevention Day; 12th the UN Day for South-South Cooperation; 15th the International Day of Democracy; 16th the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer; and 18th International Equal Pay Day.

Other activities for September from 21st the International Day of Peace; 23rd the International Day of Sign Languages; 26th the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons; 26th World Maritime Day; 27th the World Tourism Day; 28th the International Day for Universal Access to Information; 28th the World Rabies Day; 29th the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste; 29th the World Heart Day; and 30th the International Translation Day.

In October, the observation would start from 1st with the International Day of Older Persons; 2nd the International Day of Non-Violence; 5th the World Habitat Day; 5th the World Teachers' Day; 8th the World Sight Day; 9th the World Post Day; and 10th the World Mental Health Day.

Other commemorative days in October are: 11th the International Day of the Girl Child; 12th World Migratory Bird Day; 13th the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction; 15th International Day of Rural Women; 16th the World Food Day; 17th the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty; and 20th World Statistics Day.

The rest are: 24th the World Development Information Day; 24th the United Nations Day; 27th the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage; and 31st World Cities Day.

In November, the global community would celebrate the following days starting from 2nd with the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists; 5th the World Tsunami Awareness Day; 6th the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict; and 10th the World Science Day for Peace and Development.

Others are; 12th the World Pneumonia Day; 13th the World Kindness Day; 14th the World Diabetes Day; 15th the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims; 16th the International Day for Tolerance; 19th, the International Men’s Day; and 19th World Toilet Day.

The rest of events slated for November are; 20th the Africa Industrialization Day; 20th the Universal Children's Day; and 21st the World Television Day; 21st World Philosophy Day; 25th the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women; 29th International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People; and 30th Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare.

Events slated for December starts with the World AIDS Day fixed for December 1st; the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2nd; the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 3rd; the International Day of Banks 4th; the International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development 5th; the World Soil Day 5th; and the International Civil Aviation Day 7th.

Other activities for December include the International Anti-Corruption Day 9th; the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime, 9th; the Human Rights Day, 10th; the International Mountain Day, 11th; the International Day of Neutrality, 12th; the International Universal Health Coverage Day, 12th; the International Migrants Day, 18th; the Arabic Language Day, 18th; and the International Human Solidarity Day, 20th.

GNA