news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Sekondi, Sept. 16, GNA - A two-day empowerment and reproductive training camp has been organized for about 200 girls from first and second cycle schools the Western Region to boost their confidence and make them better contributors to society.



The girls were selected from four districts: Wassa Amenfi, Wassa East, Nzema East, and Ahanta West.

The programme, dubbed: "First Mentorship and Girls Empowerment Summit 2019," was facilitated by the Department of Gender, with financial support from the United Nations Population Fund.

Mr Eric Appiah Okrah, the Programmes Officer/Adolescent and Girls, Department of Gender, said empowering young girls to reach their full potentials had become critical in building resilient societies.

He said the girl-woman factor in development could not be over-ruled and it would take the meaningful contributions of women to achieve the development the country aspired.

Mr Okrah, therefore, called on society to accept and allow women to contribute in social discourse and leadership for growth.

"We are building the can do spirit in them now to better participate in all activities in society,” he added.

Ms Maribel Okine, the Acting Director, Department of Gender, said the girls would be taken through Adolescent Reproductive Health, Teenage Pregnancy, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, and Child Marriage.

They would also have an engagement with role models from diverse professional backgrounds, role plays, evaluation, and excursion to educational institutions among other activities.

GNA