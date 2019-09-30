news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Afienya (GAR), Sept 30, GNA - Military Personnel of the One Garrison Infantry Battalion (1BN) embarked on a clean-up exercise at Afienya in the Ningo-Prampram District over the weekend.

The personnel desilted choked gutters, cleared rubber/plastic waste and swept for several hours to improve sanitation in the town.

Lieutenant Colonel Simeon Barifi Nyante, Commanding Officer, 1BN, said the exercise formed part of a new drive towards deepening military and public relationship greater co-operation and mutual understanding as the Ghana Army celebrated its Annual Week.

Lt. Col. Nyante noted that the clean-up was to help the residents to be conscious about their personal hygiene to prevent cholera outbreak, typhoid, and other filth related diseases.

He added that sanitation was a shared responsibility and appealed to the residents to be more responsible in waste disposal and other sanitation practices.

Mr Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, who joined the exercise, commended the Armed forces for their enormous support and service to the development of the nation.

He urged the residents to stay clean and exercise proper waste disposal methods while appealing to the District Assembly and authorities to collect waste at the designated places on time.

