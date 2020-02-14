news, story, article

By Regina Benneh, GNA

Sunyani, Feb. 14, GNA - A One and a half year old boy on Wednesday fell into a pot-designed borehole that was full of water and died instantly at Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region.

The body of the little boy has been deposited at the St. Mathias Catholic Hospital’s morgue at Yeji, pending autopsy, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency on Friday in Sunyani.

He said Godwin Awudi, aged 38 and an uncle of the deceased informed the Yeji Police about the incident that day and the Police went to retrieve the body to be deposited at the Hospital.

Chief Inspector Oppong said Police was investigating to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incidents.

GNA