news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Agbakofe (VR), Oct. 22, GNA - A total of 18 passengers escaped death narrowly on the Aflao-Accra highway Tuesday evening after an STC bus with the registration number GE 2176 16 run into a herd of cattle crossing the road at Agbakofe in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The driver was reported to have run into the cattle at 1830 hours at Agbakope after negotiating a curve.

Police Inspector Evanz Attitsogbui Grunitzky, South Tongu District Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that the herdsman refused to use the animal crossing which was 200 meters from where the incident happened.

“There is an animal crossing about 200 meters from the scene of the accident but the herdsman refused to use it and did not use any warning sign or reflective clothing whilst crossing the road. It took the watchfulness of the driver to save the situation,” he said.

The driver and scores of passengers who sustained various degrees of injuries had been rushed to the Sogakofe District Hospital.

The bus has since been towed away from the scene to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Sogakofe.

GNA