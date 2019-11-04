news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Tongor-Dzemeni (V/R), Nov. 04, GNA - A 16-year-old boy has been found dead at Tongor- Dzemeni in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region, the police has confirmed.

Mr Frank Dorgbadzi, father of the deceased told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that on November 1, 2019 at about 0800 hours, the boy was sent on an errand by the step mother within Tongor-Dzemeni township but did not return.

He said the failure of the boy to return in due time prompted him to cause public announcement to be made in search of him.

Mr Dorgbadzi said on November 2, 2019 at about 0900 hours while he was at a funeral at Wusuta, he had a call that his son had been found dead.

A source in the town told GNA that the body of the boy was found at the lorry station, trapped in between two containers with blood oozing from his mouth and nose.

“You can see blood on the two containers and on the ground and we see another blood in front of another container which is not far from where the body was trapped, and this shows that the boy was killed by someone," the source added.

The source said they informed Kpalime-Duga police who came to convey the body to Peki Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

It said two suspects have been arrested by the town folks and handed over to the police.

GNA