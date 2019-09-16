news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Dambai (O/R), Sept. 16, GNA - A total of 16 communities in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region have been connected to the national grid.

The communities are Katanga Tornu, Matamanu, Kotokodzani, Kpogede, Asizakpe, Yabram, Adakope and Cement.

The rest are, Fio- Kope, Kofie Akura, Njare, Kucha, Monkratey, Abrewankor and Motoway communities.

Mr Yaw Michael Gyato, Member of Parliament for Krachi East Constituency who commissioned the project, said he was committed to improving the socioeconomic wellbeing of his constituents, adding that the project was part of his 2016 campaign promise to the people.

He said government was putting the necessary measures in place to ensure that rural communities were connected to the national grid for accelerated socioeconomic development to enhance the living standards of the people.

Mr Benjamin Antwi, Volta and Oti Regions Public Relation Officer for PDS, asked the people to avoid illegal connections, which he said sometimes led to electrocutions and fire outbreaks.

Mr Antwi said such Illegal connections was “an economic crime" under the law, therefore anyone caught in such acts would be dealt with according to the law.

He called on the citizenry to report people who engaged in illegal connections to the appropriate authorities.

Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister of Energy who accompany the MP for the commissioning of project, also distributed free LED bulbs to each household of the beneficiary communities.

