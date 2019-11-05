news, story, article

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA

Tamale, Nov. 05, GNA - Fifteen Ghanaians are attending a capacity building workshop in the Republic of Korea on how to reposition Ghana’s cooperative movements within contemporary global framework.

The participants are also to receive tuition in Korea’s experiences in cooperative development in the two-week training which forms part of Farmer-Based Cooperatives and Organizations (FBCs/FBOs) Project being implemented by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the Department of Cooperatives in the five Northern Regions including Northern, Savannah, North East, Upper East and the Upper West regions.

A statement from the Associations of Church Development Projects (ACDEP), one of the implementing agencies of the FBCs/FBOs projects, indicated that the training was one of six components of the KOICA FBCs/FBOs project and the second in series of three which was funded by the Government of the Republic of Korea.

Participants were drawn from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Department of Cooperatives, the Ghana Cooperative Council, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and the Regional Coordinating Councils from two of the participating regions.

The participants would be expected to transfer knowledge acquired from the workshop to Farmer-Based Cooperatives in rural areas of the Northern regions of Ghana, and build their capacities to improve on their livelihoods.

The four and half year project aimed at improving the quality of lives of rural residents in Northern Ghana through the capacity building of Farmer Based Cooperatives.

The five other components being implemented under the four-year KOICA FBCs/FBOs project the statement explained are Cooperative Policy Advisory and Advocacy, Training of Trainers (TOT), Training of FBC/FBO leaders (TOL), Networking and Marketing Support, and Pilot Projects.

