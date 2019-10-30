news, story, article

Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi-Akontombra (W/N), Oct. 30, GNA - One thousand five hundred farmers, comprising 911 males and 589 females, have been registered under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme in the Akontombra District of the Western North Region.

They have been supplied with 67 bags of rice and 160 bags of maize seeds, and 500 bags of NPK and 200 bags of Urea fertilizers.

Mr Frimpong Manso Donkor, the Sefwi-Akontombra District Director of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), in an interview with the Ghana news Agency (GNA), said the PFJ had led to an increase in rice production from 2.4 metric tonnes per Hector in 2014 to 3.3 metric tonnes per Hector in 2019.

He said 104 farmers had been registered to undertake rice farming in the District, which had resulted in an increase of the staple.

Mr Donkor called on Ghanaians, especially farmers, to take advantage of the programme and go into farming to improve on their living conditions.

He noted that if the programme was sustained, it would go a long way to provide income for the teaming youth in the area.

The District Director, however, expressed concern that about 527 farmers who were provided with subsidized inputs from his outfit had failed to pay back, which was major challenge.

Mr Donkor, in this regard, called on the beneficiary farmers to settle their debt since the Government alone could not pay the total amount.

He advised the farmers to adhere to advice from agriculture extension officers to improve on their yields.

