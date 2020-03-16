news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Mar. 16, GNA - A total of 1,048 residents of the Tema Metropolis received free eye screening and treatment over the weekend during an exercise organized by Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited.

The residents made up of children, adults and the aged, took turns to be screened by ophthalmologists from Agarwals Eye Centre.

The exercise revealed that a number of the residents were having refractive errors, glaucoma and other eye related issues.

The organizers paid for medications and free spectacles for participants who needed them while those with serious conditions were referred for further screening and treatment at Agarwals.

Mr James Rajamani and Mr Immanuel Rajamani, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director respectively, of Kingdom Exim, told the Ghana News Agency that their commitment to help the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to realize its restoration agenda was part of their belief that they must impact positively into the lives of people especially in Tema where they operated from.

They gave the assurance that the eye screening was the first in a series to be rolled out adding that other health screenings would be carried out to ensure that those who could not afford to do periodic checkups would have the opportunity to know their health status.

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, on his part, commended Kingdom Exim for their excellent corporate social responsibility which was evident in their investments into almost all sectors of the Metropolis.

Mr Anang-La said the eye screening was timely as it perfectly fed into the restoration agenda which aimed at restoring Tema to its former glory adding that residents in Tema especially the first generation residents of the planned city needed such care as old age often came with its related eye problems.

He indicated that to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of the aged into building Tema, the Assembly had reduced the property rate for those of them owning housing units in the Metropolis.

GNA