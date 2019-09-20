news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA



Tsito (VR), Sept. 20, GNA - Dr Emmanuel Amaglo, Officer-in-Charge of Volta Regional Police Clinic, has cautioned the public against maltreating children since victims of child abuse could become criminals in society.



He said they could become criminals due to the trauma from various abuses they endured growing up, with no experience of love from society.

Dr Amaglo said this at sensitisation programme for 42 participants drawn from some second cycle institutions and junior high schools on Domestic Violence and related crimes at Tsito in the Volta Region.

He said because some abused cases were not well managed, a few victims grew to become what society abhorred the most.

Dr Amaglo said it was not surprising to come across a criminal who was once a victim of child abuse either physically, psychologically or sexually, and called on society to device mechanisms of curbing the menace.

He advised parents to be on the lookout for any sudden or irregular behavioural change in their children and take immediate action, if need be, to prevent any mishap.

Police Chief Superintendent Mercy Brown Wilson, the Volta Regional Coordinator, Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, said the rights of children were protected under the laws of the country and all must ensure they lived in a safe environment.

She called on parents to create an atmosphere of cordiality between themselves and their children so they did not shy away from confiding in them.

Madam Brown noted that some abuses could be avoided if parents created an enabling environment for their children to interact with them.

She advised students to be wary of their environment and be mentally alert at all times to stay off abusers, urging them to report any unusual persons or activities to their parents or the police.

The programme was supported by the Volta Regional Coordinating Council with funding from the United Nations Population Fund.

GNA