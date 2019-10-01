news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA



Tamale, Oct. 01, GNA – The Northern Region office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has stated that the sector created thousands of jobs in the last half decade in the country for the youth.

It said the sector was the fourth foreign exchange earner in the country, and added that it increased employment in various areas in the northern region.

The statement was made at a News briefing, in Tamale, organised by the Northern Regional Directorate of the GTA, to commemorate World Tourism Day (WTD).

The celebration of this year’s WTD was on the theme: “Tourism and jobs: A better future for all”.

The Directorate said “In 2013, 64 inspected and license units employed a total of 840 people made up of 404 males and 436 females”, and “In 2014, 81 units employed 1,003 people, comprising 450 males and 553 females”.

It also said “In 2015, 109 units 1,254 people were employed, 500 males and 754 males”, and added that, “In 2018, 5,425 people were employed. In that year it recorded 1,771 males and 3,654 females”.

Alhaji Hakeem Ismail, the Northern Regional Director of the GTA, who spoke at the press briefing, said the sector was committed to the development of the local communities through tourism, saying; “we shall focus on the development of soft skills among the locals”.

He advised “in the process of job creation, it must be ensured that the strategies for development of tourism should not be in conflict with the environment and have minimal negative impact”.

Alhaji Ismail called for collaboration to promote arts and culture to help reduce poverty in the region.

