By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, March 2, GNA - Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, a USA based Brotherhood organisation in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority has launched “Sigma Mu Sigma” Ghana Chapter in Accra to honour the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Mr Anthony Biney-Amissah, Chapter President, said with the motto “Culture for service and service for humanity,” it would help Ghana in diverse ways including sanitation, education, community services among others.

He said the mission of the chapter in Ghana was to win equality and offer different types of services to the Ghanaian community.

He said “in the spirit of ‘Sankofa’ we have returned to our roots and today stand squarely for our first President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the leading Pan Africanist of his days.





“We are confident that with his great legacy at our backs, we would be blessed to continue his vision for the African diaspora to work collectively for the upliftment of the whole”.

Mr Biney-Amissah said as part of the water for life initiative geared towards providing fresh and clean water, the brotherhood had commissioned a borehole at Afrokrotia in the Eastern Region, which serves at least 500 people, adding that the brothers were looking forward to help a vocational school in the Region.

The brothers of Sigma Mu Sigma have also paid a visit to the Cape Coast Castle, Parliament House and a vocational school in the Eastern Region.

Madam Samia Nkrumah, Ex-Chairperson of the Convention People's Party said, it was time for Ghanaians to start thinking of how to meet the needs of Ghana’s children, adding that people could belong to different party or affiliation, but needed to agree on a common goal.





“We have agreed on establishing more industries but we have to agree that Ghanaians will benefit from them and not anyone else, therefore we want industries that are created with Ghanaians involved in sharing revenue and benefiting from,” she said.

Ms Nkrumah who is also a former Convention People’s Party (CPP) Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, noted that it was time Ghanaians assessed the political system to make sure that democracy was truly working for all the people and also time for Ghana to put into action the African humanist value of collectivism.

The members of the new Sigma Ghana Chapter include, Anthony Biney-Amissah, Michael Darko, Wayne A. Francis, Eric Amo, Kent Acquah- Abbie, Damien L- Duchamp, Obed Lartey, Kofi Apraku Jr., Bruce Greenidge, Sydney Moshette, Isaac Mireku, Gregory Stephenson and Kenny Agyapong.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C, January 9, 1914 by three young African- American male students, Honorable A. Langston Taylor, Honourable Leonard F. Morse and Honourable Charles I. Brown to organise a Greek letter fraternity that would truly exemplify the ideas of Brotherhood, scholarship and service.

