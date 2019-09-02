news, story, article

Abetifi (E/R), Sept. 02, GNA – Reverend Professor Emmanuel Adow-Obeng, the President of the Presbyterian University College of Ghana (PUCG), has challenged graduate students to concentrate on issues affecting their communities and shape their research topics to address them.



''The results from your thesis should be used to address challenges in your communities,'' he said.

He assured them that the PUCG would make a positive impact in their lives to become worthy ambassadors of the graduate programme.

Prof. Adow-Obeng was addressing the Matriculation Ceremony of graduate students at the PUCG at Abetifi in the Eastern Region.

A total of 342 students were admitted to pursue graduate programmes in Master of Education Studies, Master of Arts in International Development Studies, Master of Science in Environmental Health and Sanitation, and Master of Science in Natural Resources Management at the Akuapem, Kwahu and Kumasi campuses of the University.

He explained that the Masters of Education Studies Programme was designed for both teachers and non-teachers and intended to provide opportunities for graduates who want to be trained as teachers.

It would also help professional graduate teachers to upgrade their skills to become trainers of trainers, administrators and managers.

Prof. Adow-Obeng said the knowledge and skills acquired after the programme would make the graduates marketable for other job markets including education policy development, non-profit organizations and private school consultation.

Others are social work, corporate training, curriculum development and writing of content in education areas for business websites.

Prof Adow-Obeng said PUCG was working assiduously to introduce Masters in Philosophy (M.Phil) in Education Studies and M.Phil in Educational Technology.

He advised the matriculants to learn to balance their studies with other commitments such as social, family, work and religious activities.

