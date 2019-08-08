news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 8, GNA – Former President Jerry John Rawlings has urged assembly members to remain committed to the decentralisation programme, which had contributed immensely to local governance.

He said: “The 31st December Revolution through the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) thought it wise to introduce the programme for everyone to get involved and contribute their quota to the development of the country through the district Assembly concept.

“However, the ideals of the revolution, which restored respect, patriotism and strengthened grassroot democracy and brought about the best out of the people through the decentralisation programme has been distorted and given rise to social breakdown in the country.”

Former President Rawlings gave the advice when the assembly members of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Accra.

“I wonder how political leaders have allowed conditions in the country to deteriorate,” he said, and asked the assembly members to utilise the powers vested in them to restore social order.

He encouraged them to mobilise the local people to initiate development projects to enhance their living conditions.

Mr Alfred Asiedu Adjei, the Presiding Member of the AMA, who led the delegation expressed gratitude to the former President for his advice and gave the assurance that the members would work hard to make the city the best place to live in.

