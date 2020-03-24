news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, March 24, GNA - Madam Aba Oppong, a Child Rights Activist, has called on parents to intensify efforts in educating children on the prevention protocols of the COVID-19.

She said as schools in Ghana had been closed as part of measures to minimise the spread of the virus, it was important that parents and guardians also put in the right measures to prevent the spread in their homes.

They should supervise them on how to remain healthy by washing hands properly with soap under running water, the use of sanitizers, maintaining social distancing, keeping the throat moist, and wearing of nose masks among others.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, Madam Oppong said everybody, including children, were vulnerable to the pandemic and must keep to the directives by the Government to control the spread.

Ghana, on March 12, 2020 confirmed its first COVID-19 case and had since recorded 52 cases, with two deaths.

The disease symptoms appear after two - 14 days after exposure to the virus and it includes fever, tiredness, shortness of breath and dry cough.

Madam Oppong, who is also the Executive Director of Rights and Responsibilities Initiatives Ghana (RRIG), an organisation spearheading the welfare of children, said parents, being emergency frontline workers, must instruct children on the right things to do to protect themselves while they were away for work.

She suggested that parents got adults to supervise children if they had to leave the house for work.

GNA