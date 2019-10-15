news, story, article

By Fawzia Seidu GNA,



Sunyani, Oct. 15, GNA - Mr. William Ohene-Adjei, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Manager of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority has stressed the need for Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) trainees to registrar as Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributors.

He said that would be a very critical decision and move as a kind of savings or fixed deposits for future financial security for old age. .

Mr. Ohene Adjei made the call when he was addressing a grand durbar organised by the Brong-Ahafo Regional Office of NABCO to climax a three-day programme to mark the one year anniversary celebration of the creation and implementation of the programme by government.

On the theme: “Investing in the Youth: Securing Our Future through Opportunities for Work and Nation-Building”, the durbar was funded by Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Kyeremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East.

Participants included, heads of departments, institutions and organisations, Municipal and District NABCO Coordinators and the media.

Mr. Ohene-Adjei suggested that since no taxable deductions were made from their stipends, it would be appropriate if they agreed to contribute 18.5 per cent to SSNIT.

He mentioned a number of benefits for a SSNIT contributor and explained that SSNIT contribution was not there for only a particular group of workers but anybody who was earning an income in either the public or the private sector.

Mr. Ohene-Adjei therefore entreated the Trainees to walk to any nearby SSNIT office as individuals to register and begin to contribute because it is an investment today for tomorrow’s survival.

Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister said NABCO, a collective enterprise was about leveraging trainees’ knowledge and capacities to ensure that beneficiaries would acquire the needed skills to contribute to the successful execution of the nation’s development agenda by the government.

She said trainees had contributed immeasurably to fill the staff gap that existed in many agencies, departments, organisations and institutions, adding, that had resulted to efficient service delivery and maximum production output.

Mr. Ameyaw-Kyeremeh observed the programme had not only provided a platform to train the youth to acquire the needed work experience, but constituting the country’s majority population, “investing in them is therefore not a waste”.

Nana Bofotia Boamponsem II the ‘Kurontirehene’ of the Sunyani Traditional Area who chaired the programme lauded government that “NABCO is a very profitable venture both for the trainees and the country”, hence, trainees must take advantage to brand and rebrand themselves to increase their levels of employable skills for even better job opportunities.

He further commended government for his generosity concerning trainees’ allowances and appealed for increment of their allowances from the Gh¢700.00 to Gh¢1000.00.

Mr. Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Coordinator of NABCO said the government had spent Gh¢72,618,000.00 on 8,645 trainees in the region within the one year period.

Mr. Mustapha Salia, on behalf of trainees expressed gratitude to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo “for a very laudable initiative that had given us hope in life” and appealed to government to endeavour to absorb the trainees at the end of the three-year period into the various government sectors.

