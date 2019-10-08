news, story, article

By Mabel Kwakyewaa Owusu/Portia Ofori, GNA



Kumasi, Oct. 08, GNA – The Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) personnel in the Kumasi Metropolis, have been counseled to be serious and see the initiative as an opportunity to learn new skills and gain the requisite working experience that would enhance their competitiveness on the job market.

Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), gave the advice when he launched a week-long programme to mark the one year anniversary of the Kumasi Metropolitan NABCO

He said though NABCO is a government intervention to solve graduate unemployment, it was also meant to aid a hands-on training experience in diversified skills and fields, to facilitate future employment.

“Employers in contemporary times always require working experience as a pre-requisite for employment and this underscores the need for job-seekers to be engaged in the NABCO as a temporary stop gap measure.

“This would enable them gain some experience in the various fields of endeavor and brighten their chances of obtaining gainful employment,” he added.

The event held at the Centre for National Culture in Kumasi, (CNC) was under the theme, “Investing in the Youth Securing Our Future through Work Opportunity and Nation Building”.

“NABCO’s focus is also to address public service delivery in areas like Education, Agriculture, Health and Technology, among others to drive revenue mobilization for national development,” he said.

Mr Christian Kusi-Ampofo, the NABCO Coordinator, said his office had some initial challenges including placement- rejection by some Corporate Institutional heads and payment issues which comprised invalid E-Zwich cards as well as mismatching of names.

He said issues of e-zwich payment have emanated from the collapse of some Banks and efforts were on-going to fix those challenges.

Most trainees interviewed by the Ghana News Agency hailed the intervention from the government as very helpful.

Activities lined up for the celebration include; Donation to Kumasi Children’s Home, trips and excursions, a street float to create a strong presence, Soccer and clean-up exercise.

A blood donations exercise and health screening, would also be some of the activities, with a pool party and a musical concert serving as the climax.

GNA