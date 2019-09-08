news, story, article

Paga (U/E), Sept 8, GNA – Fifty five per cent of the population in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region still depend on fuelwood as energy for both domestic and commercial purposes, a research finding has disclosed.



Those identified as major users of fuelwood as energy include the Caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), the Senior High Schools (SHSs), traditional homes, food vendors, pito brewers and shea butter processors.

The research, on; “Clean and Sustainable Energy for Agribusiness Development,” was conducted by the Meta Foundation with funding support from the Business Sector Advocacy Challenge (BUSAC) Fund and its donor partners.

The donor partners are; the Danish International Development Agency, the United States Agency for International Development, and the European Union.

Mr David Amozebega, the Programme Manager of the Meta Foundation, who disseminated the findings at a stakeholder’s forum at Paga in the District, explained that the survey was to find out the awareness level of the existence of clean energy technologies.

He said it was also to find out the alternative sources of energy available to the people, the challenges that hindered the integration of clean energy technologies, to identify stakeholders and duty bearers in promoting the use of clean energy as well as make recommendations for further action.

The research showed that people were aware of the devastating effects of traditional cooking fuels on their health, crop production and the environment but were challenged with the accessibility and affordability to modern cooking technologies.

“There is enough legislation at the national level to encourage the production, promotion and use of Renewable Energy sources and their various technologies but this is not being implemented properly to benefit people at the grassroots, particularly the rural women,” the findings indicated.

It warned that poor rainfall patterns in the area would continue to decline over the years if pragmatic steps were not taken to check the current spate of firewood harvesting and charcoal production.

The research showed that there were previous attempts by the past government to develop and promote the use of clean energy technologies in the area but it did not yield the needed results.

The findings recommended that authorities at the local level, particularly the municipal and district assemblies, had to take bold steps to integrate the country’s Renewal Energy Action Plan into their Medium Term Development Plans and policies.

“This can be done by ensuring that government’s policies such as the GSFP, Free SHS and Community Nutrition Centres are all using improved cook stoves or Renewal Energy”.

It said the Ministry of Health needed to partner with local authorities, traditional rulers and landlords to educate residents on the effects of indoor pollution.

It further urged Meta Foundation to collaborate with other civil society and community-based organisations to advocate for knowledge transfer and the mobilisation of local resources to fabricate improved cook stoves at the local level, at affordable costs.

