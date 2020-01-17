news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Millicent Tamakloe, GNA

Akyem-Asikam, Jan. 17, GNA - Nana Adwoa Bene Beyeeman, Guantoahemaa of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, has called for the Year of Return to be localised to ignite the people’s interest in community development.

She said the success of the Year of Return where Africans in the Diaspora trooped to Ghana could be used as a tool to encourage Ghanaians to go back to their roots and communities to support a development agenda.

“The Year of Return should not only be about Africans abroad returning home to visit their motherland but should also be about Ghanaians who have made it in life and living in cities and towns going back to their roots to support development”.

Nana Beyeeman, also the Nkosuohene of Wirenkyiren-Amanfrom, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at a ceremony where her family donated a six-bedroom semi-detached house to the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) at Akyem-Asikam.

She described the Year of Return as a novelty that must be instituted as a national programme.

She said it should not always be about money but could be through contributing expertise to support development and serve as motivation and example for the youth to strive to work harder and contribute their quota to national growth.

