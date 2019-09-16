news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Axim (W/R), Sept. 16, GNA - Mr Ernest Kofi Osafo, the Managing Director of Takoradi International Company (TICO), said the country needs to promote her indigenous values, arts and culture and uphold them to advance the development agenda.



"Cultural values had always played a significant role in the behaviour, attitudes, and perception of a people, which called for reinforcement of the positive values that promoted integrity as against dishonesty, good as against bad, love against hatred as well as hardwork, dedication to duty and love for all".



Mr Osafo, who chaired the 2019 Axim Kundum Festival, said development and advancement were deeply rooted in values, heritage and culture, adding; “These are treasures we cannot do away with in our quest to develop.”

The Festival was on the theme: "Promoting Our Traditional Values through Tourism, Arts and Culture" and used to raise funds for the furnishing of the Axim Hospital Surgical Department.

Mr Osafo said as industrial players, they would continue to contribute their quota to societal growth and pledged his company's commitment to supporting the community to complete the hospital project.

Mr Yaw Osafo-Marfo, the Senior Minister and Guest of Honour, urged the citizenry to uphold patriotism and love for country.

He said the Government had good plans for development and it would take a dedicated and committed citizenry to support it to deliver on its mandate.

The Senior Minister mentioned the Landing Beach Project and Ghana Gas Plant, among others, as some initiatives by the Government to better the lot of the people and called for support to win the 2020 elections to ensure continuity.

Awulae Attibrukusu III, Omanhene of Lower Axim Traditional Area, said revisiting the good virtues exhibited by the forebears were critical to averting the growing incidence of crime, dishonesty, corruption and other moral ills in society.

He, therefore, called on the people to distinguish themselves through good virtues and support the Traditional Authority to fight for development for the area and the nation as a whole.

GNA